A man who was found with a boot-load of stolen copper wire was charged with drug supply after he told police he didn't steal it but received it as payment for drugs.
Trent Robert Wright, 34, of The Escort Way, Borenore, had been punched to the ground by the victim who came across him with the stolen copper in an open car boot in Orange before the police arrived.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Wright in Orange Local Court and said he had a long history of drug matters and had been imprisoned in the past for offences, including aggravated break and enters in 2010, driving matters in 2015 and assault in 2017.
"Mr Wright seems to me to be someone who just doesn't get the message although he's had plenty of time to learn the message," Mr Day said.
According to information provided to the court, copper wire scraps and tools were stolen from an Orange business about 2am on July 27, 2021, when a male was captured on CCTV breaking into the business and stealing the items.
The victim first reported the theft to police when he arrived at work at 7am. It was then some hours later, at 12.50pm, when he was driving along Torpy Street when he saw the spray-painted bin the copper had been stored in, so he contacted the police again.
At 7.05pm the victim was again travelling along Torpy Street, this time in a car being driven by a witness, when he saw a vehicle parked opposite where the bin had been found.
His first response when confronted by the owner of the copper wire is to be aggressive and intimidate him.- Magistrate David Day
The boot was open and the victim could see his distinct come-along tool, which was a type of manual winch, he also noticed the boot was full of copper wire scraps.
Wright had been standing at the back of the vehicle but got into the passenger seat when the witness pulled up behind the vehicle.
The victim got out and Wright also got out of the other car and walked towards him with a clenched fist. He was also reported to be holding an axe.
"His first response when confronted by the owner of the copper wire is to be aggressive and intimidate him," Mr Day said.
According to police, the victim feared for his safety and punched Wright once in the jaw and Wright dropped the axe.
The victim told the witness to call the police and grabbed hold of Wright's jacket collar and told him to sit on the gutter while they waited for the police.
Wright told the victim he had found the property but when he was asked again he said he got it as payment for cannabis.
When the police arrived they saw the axe and come-along tool on the road as well as a large quantity of wire scraps.
When they asked Wright what the wire was for he said, "we swapped it for a bit of pot".
"I haven't stolen them, these I f***ing swapped pot for," Wright added.
Wright was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he told police he had a sore head, so he was taken by ambulance to hospital.
He was given medical clearance at 11pm that night and told the police he received the wire after providing $20 worth of cannabis.
Solicitor Neil Ward said the matter had been listed for hearing in June. Wright had already pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property and on the day of the hearing he changed not guilty pleas for intimidation and drug supply to guilty while some other charges were withdrawn by the prosecution.
Mr Ward said Wright experienced trauma as a child and has had mental health issues including depression and PTSD.
At the time of the offending Wright was also subject to a two-year community correction order.
"It is conceded that his record does not assist him although it is noted that matters on his record are mostly traffic matters," Mr Ward said.
Mr Day sentenced Wright to seven months' jail with a three-month non-parole period for intimidation, supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug and receiving stolen property.
His parole is to include community-based drug rehabilitation and mental health treatment.
Mr Day said Wright's prospects for rehabilitation "would have to be guarded" and the possession of the stolen property was the most serious of the three offences.
Wright was taken into custody in the courtroom and calmly took off his necklace and handed his phone to a support person before being led to the cells by correctional officers.
However, he was released on bail later in the day for a severity appeal that will be heard in the District Court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.