Trent Wright found with boot-load of stolen copper wire appears in Orange Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:19am, first published 9:00am
The owner of the stolen scrap copper punched the man in the jaw when he found him in possession of it. File pictures

A man who was found with a boot-load of stolen copper wire was charged with drug supply after he told police he didn't steal it but received it as payment for drugs.

