Central Western Daily

Three boys lead NSW Police on multiple chases across state, ending with car dumped at Parkes school

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated September 18 2022 - 11:28pm, first published 10:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An alleged stolen vehicle used in multiple pursuits he vehicle was seized for forensic examination.

A man and two young boys were arrested on the weekend after multiple police pursuits ended with a stolen car dumped out the front of a school and the boys picked up at a fast-food outlet in Parkes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.