A man and two young boys were arrested on the weekend after multiple police pursuits ended with a stolen car dumped out the front of a school and the boys picked up at a fast-food outlet in Parkes.
NSW Police allege the three males - aged 19, 16 and 12 - stole a vehicle in Roma, Queensland, at about 1am, Saturday, September 17, before driving into NSW.
At Coonamble the vehicle stopped at a roadhouse and left before paying for fuel.
Between 9.45am and 10.55am police directed the vehicle to stop on three separate occasions at Dubbo, Alectown and Parkes. When the driver failed to comply a pursuit commenced. Each pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
Shortly after 11am the vehicle was located by police abandoned in the grounds of a school on Currajong Street, Parkes. The vehicle was seized for forensic examination.
Officers from Central West Police District arrested the trio - aged 19, 16 and 12 - at a fast-food outlet on Bogan Street, Parkes, where they were taken to Parkes Police Station.
The 16-year-old teenager was charged with receive etc property stolen outside NSW, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, dishonestly obtain property by deception, two counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester.
He was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Wednesday, September 21.
The 19-year-old man was charged with receiving stolen property outside NSW and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
He has also been refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court, Monday 19 September 2022.
The younger of the three has been released pending further inquiries.
