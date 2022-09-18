Central Western Daily

John and Learne Spicer are selling John Spicer's Mechanical Repairs after 24 years in Orange

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated September 18 2022 - 9:46am, first published 4:46am
John and Learne Spicer are getting ready to move on from the business they established 25 years ago. Picture by Tanya Marschke

After 24 years running a mechanical repair business John and Learne Spicer are preparing to close up shop and move on with the next stage of their lives.

