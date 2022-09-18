After 24 years running a mechanical repair business John and Learne Spicer are preparing to close up shop and move on with the next stage of their lives.
The couple started John Spicer's Mechanical Repairs together with Mr Spicer repaired the vehicles and conducted registration checks while Mrs Spicer did the administration, while also raising their four children.
"He's been a mechanic since he was 16, he's 60 now," Mrs Spicer said.
"Even when I was in my early teens I was always mucking around with the old machinery on the farm," Mr Spicer said.
The couple recently put the business on the market for $70,000 and Mrs Spicer said that once a transfer and training has been completed, Mr Spicer will retire and they will take their caravan out before Mrs Spicer takes up a different career.
"We are going to take some time off and do some travel and then I'll come back and work because I'm only 56 and John's going to go gold prospecting, sapphire hunting, fishing, and take some time out. It's one of the hobbies he loves doing," she said.
"I'm going to have long service leave, I've been studying to be a teacher's aid, I've finished my theory and I've just got to do a prac now."
Although Mr Spicer has been looking forward to early retirement for some time, the key decision was made as a result of a cancer diagnosis.
"He's been thinking about doing this for the last five years and I suppose after he got the prostate cancer it was like right, it's time to step back," Mrs Spicer said.
"He's had prostate cancer for the last three years, he's now in remission but it does make you tired.
"He's good, he's well, it's just time to move on now and enjoy life a bit."
"I love my fishing so I'll be doing a lot of fishing. I love the top end of Australia, it's always an adventure," Mr Spicer said.
Mrs Spicer said there is also a change taking place in the industry with the newer cars.
"The industry is also getting harder, the cars are getting harder because of all the technology in them you need to be relearning, you need to be doing courses and that to learn about all these vehicles and that's not something he wants to do at the age of 60," Mrs Spicer said.
"Working on the older cars, change the oil and do the servicing was simple, nowadays some of the vehicles don't even have a dip stick so you've got to literally know how much oil comes out and how much oil goes in and then you've got to work out has it got a loss of oil so you need to research all this."
Mr Spicer said in the time that he's worked as a mechanic he's also noticed that repairs are becoming more expensive because people are holding onto their vehicles for longer and then running into more problems but at the same time waiting lists for some new cars such as LandCruisers are now years long, and the price of second-hand vehicles have also gone up.
"Australia's fleet is older again," he said stating that many are coming in from the early 2000s and although they have airbags and ABS systems it was also when computers were beginning to be used in cars.
"I keep on saying to the younger people when we are dealing with the modern cars, or the modern old cars, would you sit there with a 20-year-old laptop or a 20-year-old phone and the answer is 'no' and I said this is what we've got to deal with.
"Twenty-year-old technology as it gets older, more problems occur and it's a challenge, especially for the poor old customer's wallet it's a problem."
Mr Spicer said it wasn't so much the computers but the attached wiring which is more exposed to the weather and heat that fail first.
Although he is retiring, the couple will continue to live in Orange and Mr Spicer might help other mechanics in town from time-to-time once he's had a chance to relax and enjoy his hobbies.
Mrs Spicer said it was the perfect business for a husband and wife team, or a couple, and it enabled her to work but also look after their four children.
"It allowed me to take them to school, pick them up, go to sports, go to awards and stuff like this being owners of the business so that has worked out really well," she said.
Instead of paying themselves superannuation she said they bought a couple of rental properties, and the business has been profitable so they were able to set up for retirement.
"It's also allowed me personally to do my charity work, over the last 15 years I've probably raised between $150,000 to $180,000 for the Orange community," Mrs Spicer said.
Those charities included Road Smart; pink and purple day; getting a puppy for Harrison Bannon, a child with severe autism; Headspace; and raising money for mental health with Swanee and Angry Anderson.
Mr and Mrs Spicer said they are selling in a walk-in walk-out format but will stay for the handover and to train the new owner to use the tools and database.
The sale listing online included three hoists, wash bay and many of the tools, and the new owner would also take over the building lease.
Mr Spicer said some of the loyal customers on the data base have been coming for decades.
"They are not happy he's leaving," Mrs Spicer said.
"We've made a lot of friends through the business over the years with our customers and we can have a good old laugh with them when they came in.
"I had one customer who used to send me a Christmas card about what I was getting for the year like a helicopter and a new boat because we used to work on his Saab so we used to take a lot of money off him so we had good fun with people like that.
"There's a lot of people that have a lot of faith in what John says and that he's actually very honest with what he says and basically if he thinks your car is not worth repairing he will tell you to take it to the wreckers and I'll go, 'I don't need any bread and milk this week, couldn't you fix it?', we're honest, if it's not worth spending $2000 on it you know sell it, get rid of it or take it to the wreckers."
"I say unless it's a family heirloom or it's got sentimental value, when the repairs are worth more than the car just go and buy something else," Mr Spicer said.
