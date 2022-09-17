At the completion of Saturday's division one netball grand final, Orange City goal-shooter Ally Kaufman was spotted with Vodka in hand.
Shot glasses were handed out to players and coaches, and it was down the hatch.
The squint on their faces suggested the burn was present, but it's all worth it when you're the champions.
So with that in mind, it's no surprise Saturday's player of the match Katie Matthews is excited for the celebrations ahead.
"It's going to be massive, so big, I'm so excited, we just did some vodka shots," she laughed.
"I can't wait, it's so good to celebrate. We're all friends outside of netball, winning is always a bonus but we all have such a good time together."
Before the grand final, Matthews coach described her as a 'vertical jump specialist' and she backed that up with a number of intercepts throughout the grand final.
While Mathews was no doubt a key cog in defence, there wasn't a player who put a foot wrong, and the player of the match backed that up by praising her team-mates.
"I'm really stoked, everyone did their part really well and that's the main thing," she said.
"We've trained really hard all year and that showed in a four quarter effort and nobody gave up.
"It didn't matter how big the lead was, no lead is big enough, especially against the Vipers, they can come back from a nine goal or 15-goal lead, it was just about pushing until that final whistle blows."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
