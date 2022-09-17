Champion sides do champion things - and Orange City Craig Harvey Mechanical (OCCHM) are just that.
After an undefeated season, there was no doubting who was favourite in the Orange Netball Association division one grand final between City and Vipers, and the former ensured their dominance reigned with a 50-30 victory.
As expected, Orange City led from the start and never let it slip, winning 13-8 after the first quarter, and 24-15 at half-time.
But beware the sting of the Vipers who came out firing in the third quarter, bringing the score to 35-26 and within touching distance of a miracle.
However, City saved its best till last with a scintillating final quarter where they didn't let up to finish ahead and clinch the title.
A 'very happy' coach in Cindy Gilchrist explained there was a plan to keep legs fresh for the final quarter push.
"I tried to play into that, I wanted to make sure we had the ability if we needed to nail it and I think we did anyway so it was good," she said.
For Vipers coach Pete Cook, an inability to convert in the final quarter was what ultimately kept his side behind.
"They were too strong and too fast, we couldn't buy a goal that last quarter," he said.
"There was a five, six minute period where we kept hitting the ring or it kept bouncing over, and that's all it was. It shouldn't have blown out that much but that's how it is."
While Orange City's side was full of star performances, Gilchrist singled out one of her shooters for a clinical four-quarter effort.
"Lilly Mitchell was outstanding today, she's my player of the match, our shooters were fantastic, it's too hard to single too many out," she said.
While City will hope to keep the same nucleus of its side together for a crack at back-to-back titles, Vipers will look to shuffle in a new era for the 2023 season.
"We came in hoping for a miracle, but it didn't happen today," Cook said.
"We'll re-group, come back next season and go again - we have a few retiring so we'll have to find a few new players."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.