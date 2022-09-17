It was a dramatic day for many in the western area on Friday as minor to moderate flooding was recorded at a number of locations.
Wellington was one of the hardest hit, with water flooding sporting grounds and washing over roads.
"It just has so much power, I'm just amazed, we've had 15 years of drought and now it has been constant rain," Clancy Wright said in Wellington on Friday morning.
Waters are expected to stay above the minor flood levels at Wellington on Saturday.
The Macquarie River at Dubbo peaked at 1am on Saturday and the rising waters forced the evacuation of the Western Plans Tourist Park and the closure of one lane of the Emile Serisier Bridge.
Australian Community Media photographer Amy McIntyre was out and about for much of the day and captured these moments.
Despite water levels dropping, NSW SES is still issuing warnings for anyone travelling this weekend or affected by the flooding.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
