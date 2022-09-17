What do you get when you put Wizz Fizz, Smarties, Crunchies, Red Backs and Heat together?
Probably a very intense mixture, but in the case of Orange Anglican Grammar School (OAGS) you get some of the most talented sportspeople all meeting in one spot.
In hockey, football, netball and basketball, OAGS have been and will be represented in local grand finals over this weekend and next after successful seasons.
OAGS Wizz Fizz featured in the under 10s red division Orange Netball Association grand final while the OAGS Smarties are also in the division 4 senior grand final.
For players Georgia Oakes, Alex Windus and Ella Stringer, this year has been about taking the shackles off and enjoying what'll be their last year together before the majority head to university.
"It's been a successful season, we only had two losses and have been playing our own game," they said.
"We've been playing for fun since it's our last year together."
Oakes added a strict dedication to training and game time has helped them along the way as well as focusing on their own game.
"Showing up on time (has been key)," she laughed.
"We play for fun and don't worry about other teams - that's been the key to success."
In football, OAGS under 12s Red Backs had a near perfect season, scoring goals at will to finish in the grand final that'll be played on September 24.
As leaders of the side, Joshua Hazleton and Thomas Chung described the opportunity as 'exciting' after only losing one game all season.
For them, the best part of the season has come from the simple skills learnt.
"(Most enjoyable things have been) kicking it, booting it and team-work," they laughed.
In Orange Hockey, OAGS Crunchies were grand finalists after a successful season for the Rose Baldwin and Kiera Strong led side.
Orange Basketball's grand final will go ahead on Thursday, with the OAGS Heat finishing the season with only three losses from 15 games in the Boys High School division 4 competition.
For captain Ben Postma, lunch breaks at school have been the catalyst for a grand final appearance.
"As a team we've been playing here every day, play during breaks and keep up our fitness," he said.
Individually, a win would be double delight for Postma.
"It'll be good, it'll be my second time, I won last year but with a different team, so it'd be good to get back to back wins," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
