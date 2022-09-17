It's been a long journey for Life Studio Aplands.
Playing together since they were five, the side know each other's game inside out and maybe that was the key ingredient for their Orange Netball Association under 15s grand final victory on Saturday morning.
Up against a red-hot Hawks side, Life Studio kept their composure throughout the game to prove why they've been unbeaten all season, finishing 50-39 winners.
Coach Mardi Aplin said her team had to survive a third quarter fight back from Hawks to ensure the sweet taste of victory remained with them.
"It was a pretty intense start, we lead all the way but that meant nothing," she explained.
"Hawks came out firing in the third quarter and pulled it back to five goals so we needed to re-group again and come back out and pull away at the back end like we did."
After coaching the side for almost 10 years, Aplin couldn't have been happier for her girls who were able to secure their first ever grand final victory, thus ending their junior careers in the best possible way.
"I'm absolutely ecstatic, it means everything to them and everything to me that we've actually came away with the victory," she said.
For Life Studio players Charlotte Collins and Talia Opetai, a hard fought match meant there was relief and exhaustion when it all ended.
"I feel like I'm going to throw up," Opetai laughed.
"It's been 8 or 9 or 10 years, it's pretty special."
For both women, the keys to success came down to a simple game plan and working for each other, something they've become accustom to over the years.
"We just kept playing our game, kept our heads up and were encouraging each other," they said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
