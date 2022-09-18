Central Western Daily

Revealed: The outrageous weapons allegedly found at Orange home of Jed Acheson

By Court Reporter
Updated September 18 2022 - 9:46am, first published 8:30am
Revealed: The outrageous weapons stash uncovered in drug raid

The extraordinary stash of weapons and drug manufacturing equipment allegedly found at an Orange home this week has been revealed, following an intense and unusual court hearing.

