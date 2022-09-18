Revealed: The outrageous weapons stash uncovered in drug raid

The extraordinary stash of weapons and drug manufacturing equipment allegedly found at an Orange home this week has been revealed, following an intense and unusual court hearing.
Police raided a home on Edward Street about 10.24am Wednesday, following a tip-off. Jed Robert Acheson was arrested at the scene and charged with 16 offences.
He has not been convicted of any crime and appeared to dispute the allegations levelled against him when they were read out in court.
Prosecutors allege two crossbows, a sawn-off double-barrel shotgun, two shortened bolt-action rifles, three sets of knuckleduster, two tasers, a telescopic baton, two sheath knives, and four gel-blaster air rifle replica firearms were recovered, court documents show.
"Shortened firearms have one purpose and one purpose only - the commission of serious crimes," magistrate David Day said during Acheson's bail application.
Two of the air rifles were designed to look like black and blue Glock semi-automatic pistols, one was designed to look like a bolt-action rifle, and one was designed to look like an "military-style" M4 Carbine.
A secret drug laboratory, pill press, stainless-steel equipment for distilling alcohol, and cannabis leaf was also allegedly found.
Acheson faced Orange Local Court Thursday via audio-visual link from custody to apply for bail. Magistrate David Day declined the application, finding the 29-year-old father to be "an unacceptable risk to the community".
The hearing was unusual, with Acheson - appearing close to tears - interrupting and correcting magistrate Day. His own solicitor Simon Polulin later asked him to stop talking: "I wouldn't recommend saying anything on the record."
Acheson's mother and ex-partner - the mother of his child - attended in support. He shook his head and looked distressed when bail was refused.
Jed Robert Acheson is next due to front court September 26, 2022.
