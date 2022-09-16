Central Western Daily
Exclusive

Manhunt underway in Orange: Helicopter takes to the sky as NSW Police search for wanted person Ethan Crook

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 16 2022 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Crook is wanted by police in Orange. Left: Police helicopter searches the Blackmans Swamp Creek Friday. Middle: Ethan Crook. Right: Aftermath of the Mazda BT50 crash police believe Crook was involved in.

Police have confirmed a manhunt is underway in Orange, as significant "specialist resources" are deployed to bolster the operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.