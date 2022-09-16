Police have confirmed a manhunt is underway in Orange, as significant "specialist resources" are deployed to bolster the operation.
Ethan Crook, 27, is wanted "by virtue of a warrant" for firearm and domestic violence charges. He has not been seen for eight days.
The helicopter scouring creeks and parks across Orange on Friday was engaged in the search, the Central Western Daily understands.
Police believe Crook was responsible for a widely-reported car crash last Thursday at the intersection of Sampson Street and National Avenue, near Elephant Park.
He allegedly fled the Mazda BT50 pick-up after hitting a power pole, possibly disappearing into the nearby Blackmans Swamp Creek system.
"Since this time, police have conducted extensive inquiries including a search of the area," a spokesperson for NSW police told the Central Western Daily. "The man has not been located. Inquiries continue."
Search and rescue teams, the SES, police, and sniffer dogs have been seen at the creek in recent days. It's unclear if these efforts are related to the hunt for Crook.
Chief Inspector Peter Atkins did not provide further information when contacted Thursday: "We can't discuss it further, it's part of an investigation we're conducting."
Police describe Crook as Caucasian, medium build, about 170 to 175cm tall, and 70 to 75kg. He has blonde hair, a star tattoo on his lower left leg, a large neck tattoo and the text 'GILLETT' on his lower left arm.
"Anyone who sees Ethan Crook or knows his current whereabouts is urged not to approach him, but contact 000 immediately," a police statement says.
