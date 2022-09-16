This weekend, Endeavour Oval is holding what some might call a Super Saturday.
With the Lloyd McDermott rugby development team (Lloydies) coming to town, it's a jam-packed schedule that'll see Orange host the First Nations Challenge.
The Lloydies organisation is one committed to providing opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men, with players from all around Australia participating in the event this Saturday.
A womens 7s tournament will start proceedings at 11 before the Central West Blue Bulls play the Lloydies representative side at 3.
Blue Bulls hooker Charlie Henley believes the match will be an opportunity to show the power sport has in building relationships.
"Blokes just want to play footy and along with that Central West wanted to help out the program to support the Indigenous representative side," he said.
"(Coach) Dean Oxley put it well today, the game is a small part of this weekend, it's all about giving these guys a representative game and building that culture and platform as a team.
"It's pretty much about showing respect to these fellas, making sure we put on a good side and getting that representative experience playing together. I don't think there are many pathways in union for Indigenous players, and if we can play a small part in gaining some recognition for the talents then Central West is more than happy to help out."
Lloydies director Tom Evans said the players and board of directors had been working hard to shake up its programs and deliver opportunities for players to represent the First Nations Communities of New South Wales.
"We are very excited to be expanding our program to provide aspirational players with an opportunity to represent as adults. Who knows, one day we might be able to play the Maori All Blacks," he said.
"We have had a heap of success with our girls and boys getting opportunities in Rugby Sevens. This is a great stepping-stone for our women. Hopefully in the not-to-distant future we will have Male and Female XVs teams in the First Nations Challenge."
Mr Evans thanked Orange City Council for showing faith in the First Nations Challenge and encouraging the inaugural event to be held in Orange along with Central West Rugby Union chief executive officer Matt Tink for organising the teams and the Orange Emus for offering the fields and the club to hold the games.
"We are working with Morgan Turinui at the Classic Wallabies to provide support to Central West schools in term 4, 2022 and term 1, 2023 to promote the game of rugby to all, identify first nations players for our National U17 selection camp at the University of Sydney in November or to consider entering teams into the 2023 KARI Foundation U16s Ella 7s on the Central Coast," he said.
"Who knows, the hugely successful KARI Foundation Ella 7s might one day come to Orange."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
