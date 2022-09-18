Central Western Daily

Orange police talk Young Offenders Act at community meeting

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
September 18 2022 - 6:30pm
Cops admit they 'can't just arrest young people' as kids get 'four bites of the cherry'. File picture.

Some of Orange's top police officers have explained why they "can't just arrest young people" as a youth crime wave runs through the city.

