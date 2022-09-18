Some of Orange's top police officers have explained why they "can't just arrest young people" as a youth crime wave runs through the city.
The number of alleged offences where people stole from shops in town shot up in recent months, with figures for July and August the highest in the past year.
In the two months combined, there were 48 reported thefts from a retail business, in stark contrast to the 39 from the three months prior to that.
Addressing frustrations voiced by community members at a recent meeting to discuss crime in Orange, Chief Inspector at Central West Police District, Peter Atkins, said the goal of the Young Offenders Act - which applies to those under the age of 18 - was to "divert them away from the criminal justice system" with a particular emphasis to be lenient for "minor offences."
"Those with more serious offences, you still need three strikes or three interactions with police prior to you, in most occasions, entering the criminal justice system," Mr Atkins said.
"A kid who is shoplifting on the first occasion, would normally receive a warning, or at highest a conference. If they steal again, on the fourth occasion, we then deal with them under the Young Offenders Act."
This was a point emphasised by Orange's Youth Liaison Officer, Jeff Mullins.
"Trespassing is a (minor) offence," he said in relation to a question posed about youths who continued to frequent shopping centres in town, despite being banned.
"They can be dealt with, by way of a warning. If there's someone who has never been in trouble before, they can be dealt with by way of warning.
"It's a warning, then a caution, then a conference, then a charge. They essentially get four bites of the cherry. That's legislation, that's not us making the rules."
This explanation came during the same meeting where it was revealed that over July and August, 92 people - not necessarily youths - had been moved on from a particular place in Orange. There had also been 28 school inspections by police in that time frame.
Mr Atkins noted that for the majority of young people in town, police would never come across them in terms of a criminal act,
"If I walk around this room, there's probably many of us, who when we were young, had minor offences and minor infractions with police," he said addressing the crowd of nearly 100 people.
"Most children who have one infraction, that's it, they're finished and we won't ever see them again. There's a small group that continue to offend."
Speaking on what was being done to not just help the business and the community, but the offenders themselves, Inspector Brett Smith noted that the youth team "work extremely hard in attempting to get those kids to engage" but there was "only so many times you can get told to go away."
"Despite the number of programs we do have running, there are those groups of youths who will not engage," he added.
"It doesn't matter what we do or how they do it, unfortunately they won't engage. Through the thrill of being chased by police in a car and doing break and enters, the adrenaline rush in relation to that is far greater to them, unfortunately, than working with those programs."
