A STATEWIDE alert has been issued after more than $100,000 worth of vehicles were stolen from a farm in the state's north.
A Toyota Landcruiser ute, Husqvarna motorbike as well as a Honda ATV are missing after thieves targeted a farm at Burren Junction.
Central North police are hunting the offenders behind the theft which occurred at a Bugilbone Road property.
Police have been told offenders trespassed onto the farm sometime between 3.30pm on September 10, and 10am the following day.
They have now issued a statewide appeal for public help to track down the vehicles.
Police said the white 2020 model dual cab Toyota Landcruiser was bearing NSW registration plates YJR74Z.
The motorbike is described as being a Husqvarna TC 250 bike, while the Honda Pioneer 700 Side by Side ATV is still missing.
Police are hoping someone might have seen the vehicles being driven from the area.
Anyone with information on the theft, or the location of the stolen vehicles, is being urged to contact Walgett Police on 02 6820 3999.
