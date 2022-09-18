One of Orange's top police officers believes lopping trees could prevent people from falling victim to an upcoming summer crime wave.
At a meeting hosted by the Central West Police District and the Orange Community Safety Precinct Committee on Tuesday, Crime Manager and Inspector Brett Smith said that upon reviewing the 176 reported break and enters into Orange homes in 2022, there was a clear trend.
"In my review of all events that come through, I'm finding that a lot of people are not locking their houses," he said.
"Front doors are unlocked, back doors and side doors are unlocked. We have a lot of opportunist crimes occurring. We've got CCTV footage of it happening where people are coming up to a front door and if it's open, they'll go in.
"We need to try and reinforce you need to lock houses. If we make it easy for them, it will continue to occur."
Later in the meeting, the topic of break and enters was once again brought up. On this occasion, Mr Smith said there were "environmental factors" which made some houses more vulnerable to criminals than others.
"A tree may hide the front entrance to your house, so that tree may need to be lopped," the crime manager added.
"The likelihood of them trying to get through the front door of your house when it's (visible), is a lot less than when it's hidden by a branch or a tree or a shrub.
"There are environmental factors we can look at in regards to making your house safe."
Figures presented during the meeting also showed a clear correlation between the amount of break and enters and the shift in seasons. For example, 90 break and enters were recorded last December, January and February (summer), while 51 were recorded in June, July and August (winter).
Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said police were aware of the trend.
"The crime in the warmer period spikes and then it drops off in colder months where people are more at home. If you're at home, you're less likely to get broken into," he said.
Mr Atkins noted that the trend correlated with reports of malicious damage, due to an increase in alcohol-related crime.
Multiple audience members also posed the question as to what their rights were in a situation when they may have to defend themselves from a person who has broken into their home.
"You can use reasonable force and that's the law," Mr Atkins said.
"If Mr Smith puts his fists up and says 'I'm going to punch you Peter, I can't shoot him'. I can use reasonable force and I can defend myself. If he had a knife, that changes the story. You can use reasonable force under the circumstances."
This answer did not satisfy the audience though, as they asked for clarification on what 'reasonable force meant', to which Mr Smith said: "We can't determine that, that's something the investigators or the court will have to determine."
