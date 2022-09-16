Central Western Daily
Court

'His driving record is appalling': Repeat-offender Brendan James Dobbs sentenced in Orange after escape attempt

By Court Reporter
Updated September 16 2022 - 9:17pm, first published 9:00pm
With a cigarette hanging out of his mouth, latest escape attempt adds to 'appalling' record

"No leniency" has been given to a disqualified driver who seemingly attempted to lure police on a pursuit through Orange and then failed to appear at his own court hearing.

