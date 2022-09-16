With a cigarette hanging out of his mouth, latest escape attempt adds to 'appalling' record

"No leniency" has been given to a disqualified driver who seemingly attempted to lure police on a pursuit through Orange and then failed to appear at his own court hearing.
Magistrate David Day said Brendan James Dobbs of Lawson Crescent has an "appalling" record behind the wheel, when handing down his sentence.
The 36-year-old was seen driving a blue Holden Commodore at a Frost Street intersection near his home in the afternoon of July 26, 2022.
Officers - who knew Dobbs' licence was suspended at the time for repeat offences - pulled alongside and told him to "get out".
He "stared" back with a cigarette in his mouth and shrugged, before abruptly slamming the go-pedal and disappearing down Frost Street.
Bad weather and low visibility meant police decided against initiating a pursuit. Dobbs was arrested at a later date.
He did not appear at his own sentencing hearing at Orange Local Court on September 9, 2022.
"[His] driving record is appalling ... it's not the worst I've seen but it falls into the appalling category," Magistrate Day said.
No leniency was given due to the extensive history of traffic offences. Dobbs was convicted and disqualified for a further 12 months.
