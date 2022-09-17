A big weekend of tennis will be on at the Ex-services Tennis Club this weekend with the club hosting their annual Seniors Tennis Tournament.
We have around 70 entries for the event and we only hope that the weather will hold out for a few days.
Good luck to all players involved.
Round 15 results of he Wednesday Night Mixed Comp: Jo Kingham 3/24 Stephen King 1/12 Sue Vaughan 1/8 Rod Buesnel 1/11 Kerrie Lindsay 1/14 Col Parsons 1/10 Ella Kingham 0/9 Anthony Miklich 2/15 Joanne Daffern 1/11 Elizabeth Grady 1/10 To y Wearing 2/14 Chrissie Kjoller 2/15 Chris Dennis 1/13 Rosemary Barber 1/8 Andy Cannon 2/14 Carmel King 1/13 Lindy Powell 2/18 Des Bahnert 2/15 Chris Dyet 2/13. Weekly winners were Jo, Anthony, Tony, Chris, Andy and Lindy. FHV winner was Kerrie Lindsay.
Results round 16: Chrissie Kjoller 1/12 Kerrie Lindsay 0/7 Joanne Daffern 3/19 Ella Kingham 0/6 Sue Vaughan 3/16 Elizabeth Grady 2/15 Andy Cannon 1/11 Rod Buesnel 1/12 Des Bahnert 0/10 Anthony Miklich 0/4 Col Parsons 3/15 Tony Wearing 1/13. Weekly winners were Jo, Col, Sue and Tony. FHV winner was Elizabeth Grady.
Sunday social tennis had a wonderful turn out of around 14 players who enjoyed some spectacular spring weather.
The Western Region Girls Tennis Team have been competing in the CHS State Tennis Teams Carnival in Blacktown all week. The have played some stiff competition but they held their own, playing some wonderful tennis. The girls won three games overall against Sydney West, North West and Riverina. So overall they finished 7th in the state. A fantastic effort! Well done to the Orange girls who represented their team Olivia, Ellen, Zali and Steph.
The Gersbach Tennis School Holiday Clinic is booked out for September 26/27/28 so all we need now is some much needed sunshine. We are also holding a Gersbach Tennis holiday clinic at Cudal Tennis Club on October 5/6/7 bookings for this are to be made through the Cudal Club. Booking essential.
Happy hitting!
