Emergency services are dealing with a major fuel leak after a train crashed into a boulder on Friday.
A statement from Fire and Rescue NSW said crews were working to contain the leak on a coal train, near Lithgow.
"At around 8:30am today (September 16), the train was travelling near Portland Cullen Bullen Road and Red Springs Road in Cullen Bullen, when it hit a large boulder which had fallen onto the tracks," the statement read.
"The impact created a hole in the fuel tank - which was carrying 9000 litres of diesel - causing it to lose about one litre of fuel per minute."
The train has moved to a level crossing, four kilometres away, to allow emergency services and rail authorities to access the site and begin capturing and decanting the fuel.
The diesel is currently being loaded into steel drums, with a tanker en route to contain the bulk of the load.
"FRNSW Hazmat crews are working to avoid potential impacts on local waterways," the statement added.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
