There's got to be something said about a group that stick together from start to finish.
When it comes to Life Studio Aplands, Mardi Aplin has been coaching a lot of the side since they were five.
Since then, they've stuck solid and are now moments away from an under 15s blue division Orange Netball Association grand final appearance.
The Life Studio side have been the stars of the competition, coming away with an undefeated season but Aplin is aware of the challenge ahead against Hawks.
"We've been undefeated but that means nothing when you come into a grand final," she said.
"The grand final is a different game and I know Hawks are out to get us so we're obviously the hunted this year which is a new experience for these girls."
A new experience being the hunted?
While it might seem strange since Life Studio are undefeated - the Aplands women have yet to win a grand final in their junior careers. Last year they were first in the regular season but COVID cancelled all hopes of a big dance appearance.
Now they have the chance to make history in what will be their last year of junior netball and their coach can't wait.
"I'm pretty excited and nervous for them at the same time," Aplin said.
"This year will be our last year as juniors and being able to stay together so it's a pretty important game, the girls have what it takes."
With this grand final meaning it's an end of an era for the Aplands, plus the opportunity to win their first grand final, there couldn't be more to play for when they step on the court at 10 o'clock.
"I think it'll mean everything to them, it's something they really deserve," Aplin said.
"90 per cent of the team have played up two age groups over their career, (and now) it's their year but they've got to do it."
Along with playing their under 15s grand final, the majority of Life Studio's side will play in the division two grand final against OCNC Whittaker's Contracting.
With so many minutes played together, Aplin believes cohesion combined with a coming of age has lead her side to the grand final.
"They've always trained hard, and have a good foundation of skills," she said.
"They've also grown and got taller since they were five. They play because they love the game, love our team and they're keen netballers."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
