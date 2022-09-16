A FLOCK of about 100 sheep, up to their necks in floodwater, were one of several rescues conducted by SES teams overnight.
Deputy zone commander Josh Clark said teams from the area had helped a farmer safely extricate his sheep from rising water near Wellington overnight, one of several rescues conducted by teams around the Molong-Wellington area with support from the Orange branch.
Orange SES Unit Commander Rob Stevens confirmed that while locally there were no major incidents, his members were kept busy attending seven jobs further afield, the last of which was a call out at 7.30 on Friday morning at Bulgas Road.
According to Weatherzone.com, 30.8 mm fell in the Orange district up to 9am on Friday morning prompting flood warnings for the Bell and Belubula Rivers and the Mandergery Creek on Friday morning, along with the Macquarie and Lachlan.
Insp Stevens said Orange's first call out was near Euchareena on the Burrendong Way at about 7.30 on Thursday night.
"There were a few people there who had pretty much just ignored road closed signs and thought they'd give it a go anyway but also, there are just some people who come across bad luck," Insp Stevens said.
"They've come around the corner, it's dark, it's late night and all of a sudden your car is in a metre of water.
"[The Burrendong Way rescue] is a great example of how that can happen, also the Mitchell Highway there's several spots on the Mitchell Highway where you can be just driving along, and, it has to be fairly well raining, but it would be very easy to miss [seeing flood water] before you find yourself right in the water."
The Mitchell Highway was still closed near Neurea at midday on Friday according to Live Traffic NSW.
"A lot of the run-off from around the Orange area ends up out there. And everything is soaked, everything is full, every single of drop of rain that falls in Orange and hits on a concrete surface ends up in the storm water channel..." Inspector Stevens said.
Inspector Stevens described the evening as run-of-the-mill for his flood and swift water rescue team.
"They ranged from single person in a vehicle up to multiple people then even this morning our guys responded to Bulgas Road, reports of a vehicle in the water there and another out at Canowindra."
He reiterated the SES warning asking drivers to not chance taking on flood waters and admitted one rescue earlier in the week, again on Bulgas Road which is frequently closed by water from Suma Park's spillway, had teams shaking their heads.
A man on a pushbike had tried to cross the causeway resulting in him needing assistance.
"He had got himself most of the way but he came out hypothermic, bruised and battered and fairly shredded because he got swept down on to a barb wire fence," Insp Stevens said.
"As a broad overarching statement, all the units around us as well were active in one way, shape or form and it seemed like it was all at the same time," he said adding Police and ambulance crews also had a strong presence.
"Police are there very quickly, ambo will respond as well, obviously a flood rescue in fast-moving water can go sideways very quickly and someone could end up getting hurt or half-drowned,
"The other thing too is, flood water regardless of the season is very cold, so a person who has been prolonged in that environment is going to be fairly hypothermic and so can rescuers that go in the water after them
"There's also a risk a drowning so having the ambos there in the first instant is fairly paramount.
"All I can say it was a heavy night flood rescue-wise and it seems like ... some people were ignoring what was obvious right in front of them and going, that's alright, I'll give it a go."
Don't do that, is Insp Stevens advice.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
