Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

'It's bloody unreal': Molong shop owners grateful for no flooding after evening of high-alert action

EG
By Emily Gobourg
September 16 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molong update on Friday morning, after flood-prone community on-alert the night before

"What rain?," a resident joked on a sunlit Bank Street in passing, with barely a cloud in the sky above the small-town on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.