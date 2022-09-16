"What rain?," a resident joked on a sunlit Bank Street in passing, with barely a cloud in the sky above the small-town on Friday morning.
Cabonne Council workers hit Molong's main street bright and early, collecting sandbags by the hundreds, which were placed at business entryways the evening prior.
"Everyone was down here getting stuck into it, you just saw the town come together," owner of Bank Street's Molong Stores, Robert Carroll said.
"It was handled so well and so fast, and people were down here before water got anywhere. Luckily we didn't flood last night, but we were all prepared for it, so it was a good contingency plan."
Mr Carroll said council's truck trays were "emptied in about one-minute" when pulling up outside of businesses, with residents ready and waiting to help out.
With each person "grabbing two bags at a time" to help out, the local shop owner felt proud to live in a town where support in droves, has always been the theme.
"It's an amazing feeling to live in Molong, it really is, especially when you see people banding together like that," he said.
"This is just what happens here in times of need, and it's bloody unreal to be a part of a small community like this."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, while flooding has now eased along Molong Creek, it recorded a peak of 3.5 metres around midnight on Thursday, and into the very early hours of Friday morning.
While it flagged a moderate flooding level during this time, an estimated dip from the moderate range was also on report, with 1.2 metres recorded at Molong Creek (at downstream Borenore Creek), at 7am on Friday.
While "no further flooding is expected" for the town, a long list of roads in Cabonne and surrounds still remain closed, with reports from council crews of road closures from Molong to Dripstone.
Roads currently reported as closed across the Cabonne Shire, include:
Current reports of water over the road are also flagged at the following locations:
For more information on road closures, head to the Live Traffic website.
