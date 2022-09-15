They went into their season with no expectations.
It was a chance to bring some players out of retirement and simply enjoy playing netball.
Now, as it can happen with a relaxed approach, Vipers are in a grand final for the division one Orange Netball Association competition.
There's no doubting the talent and experience within their squad, but playing an undefeated Orange City side will be tough, and Vipers coach Pete Cook is going in with an uncomplicated game plan.
"It'll take four quarters of strong netball without any mistakes," he said.
"We'll keep it very simple, keep it to a game plan we have and go from there."
In week one of the semi-finals, Vipers showed they have the capability to match Orange City, where they were only three points behind at half-time. If they are to pull of an upset, it'll take more of the same from a side capable of showing plenty of flair.
"We moved the ball around, our attacking end didn't make many mistakes in that first half," Cook said.
"They all shot very well then the fitness started to tell and that's when we started making mistakes."
With Tegan Colley and Jacky Lyden coming out of retirement for the 2022 season, Vipers successful season was one that outsiders would expect, however the expectation wasn't the same in camp who were delighted to just be competing.
"It is a good feeling (to be in the grand final)," Cook said.
"Some players hadn't played for two or three years ... we didn't expect to be here, we were happy to just make semis."
And while Cook said it'd be 'very special' to pull off an upset on the weekend, Lyden had one slogan she wants the world to know before the side step on the court.
"Be brave, be bold, be a Viper," she said.
The division one grand final will start at 4pm on Saturday.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
