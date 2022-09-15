Salary sacrifice plans very beneficial

Early in a new financial year is the best time to start a superannuation salary sacrifice plan.
The least painful way to save for anything is by regular deduction each payday, and letting the savings grow with compound interest for as long as possible.
Salary sacrifice means giving up a small part of our salary each payday to go into super and build our retirement savings.
There is a limit to the tax-deductible contributions that can go into super each year for our benefit, currently $27,500.
That includes employer contributions plus salary sacrifice amounts and lump sums we put in.
From July 1 employers must contribute 10.5 per cent of our salary to super under the Super Guarantee rules. So someone earning $75,000 per annum will receive employer contributions of $7,875.
That means they could sacrifice up to $19,625 annually from their salary.
That is $377 per week, $754 fortnightly or $1,635 per month, quite a lot.
However it doesn't cost that much from after-tax pay. Salary sacrifice contributions come out of pre-tax pay. The reduction in after-tax pay is only $247 per week, $494 fortnightly or $1,071 monthly.
Salary sacrifice reduces the tax we pay on our income. The $75,000 person pays 34.5 per cent marginal tax rate.
Money going into super is taxed 15 per cent so the net tax saving is 19.5 per cent of the amount sacrificed. What we save from the taxman we can keep, plus the future earnings on it.
Super contributions also build our retirement benefit.
Over the long-term interest compounding on earnings can build up remarkably, producing a much larger end benefit than we have contributed.
The ongoing earnings in a super account are lowly taxed, 15 per cent on income and 10 per cent on capital gains.
That is lower than most workers' marginal tax rates so super is more tax-efficient than saving in non-super investments.
Salary sacrifice is most beneficial to those with high incomes as their tax rates are 39 and 47 per cent. A person paying the top rate saves 32 per cent by salary sacrificing.
However the extra they can contribute above their employer amounts is smaller.
Salary sacrificing is very attractive for people who have paid off their mortgage and debts, and no longer have dependent children.
They may be closer to retirement and able to appreciate the benefit of a bigger super payout. If they are part of a two-income household that will help.
Starting a salary sacrifice plan earlier in a financial year gives a better chance to get to the maximum contribution limit for less cost each pay period, and so less financial discomfort.
