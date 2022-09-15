In September we celebrate National Biodiversity Month, when we pause to appreciate the diversity of nature.
National Biodiversity Month reminds us about the need to care for nature in all its complex variety.
Biodiversity can be defined as the variety of all life forms on earth - the combination and interaction of the different plants, animals and microorganisms, and the ecosystems that are their homes.
Nature has great value. Nature provides us with the building blocks for our survival.
We get from nature the materials necessary for food, clean air, water and shelter. Nature also supports our health and wellbeing.
Our interaction with nature should be reciprocal, because we need nature and nature needs us.
If we are to benefit from nature, we need to make sure our natural environment is protected and remains healthy.
This point is central to Australia's traditional custodians, who have protected Australia's biodiversity for over 60,000 years.
Each of us can contribute in a small way to protecting our local biodiversity.
Starting in or own backyards we can create a natural habitat for our native flora and fauna by planting native species that thrive locally, thereby providing food and shelter for our native wildlife.
We can also become involved in creating local vegetation environments by becoming involved in local planting programmes such as the tree planting day organized by Summer Hill Creekcare and Orange CSU for Sunday, September 25.
As part of National Biodiversity Month, Summer Hill Creekcare and CSU Orange aim to create a biodiverse habitat which will in future attract local wildlife.
To celebrate a job well done, volunteers are invited to a picnic provided by Landcare members.
"The plants the Summerhill Creekcare group uses are carefully chosen to try and put back what must have been grown there prior to clearing for grazing. My own and others' studies have shown that planting native species, especially those native to the local area is one of the best ways people can help biodiversity," Cilla Kinross, president of Summerhaill Creekcare explains.
"Nature provides the right habitat and resources such as fruit, seeds and flowers as well as roosting and hiding places.
"Exotic plants encourage native birds such as mynahs and starlings that can out-compete our native birds and become a pest."
For further information about the planting day, contact Cilla Kinross ph: 63 65 7651 or email ckinross@csu.edu.au
