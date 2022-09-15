Guns, drugs and weapons charges laid as hazmat team descends on Orange street

A man will appear in court later this month having been charged with more than a dozen guns, drugs and weapons offences.
Police arrested a 29-year-old Orange man on September 14, who was later taken to Orange Police station and charged with 16 offences.
These included three charges of possessing a shortened firearm, four counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing three unregistered firearms, possessing a prohibited drug which was allegedly a cannabis leaf, possessing a prohibited tablet press as well as possessing multiple prohibited weapons.
As of 4pm on Thursday, September 15, emergency services including police and a hazardous materials unit from Bathurst Fire and Rescue were still at the scene of the alleged crimes at the corner of Edward Street and Warrendine Street in Orange.
Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said the investigation was still ongoing, but that the 29-year-old had been refused bail and was due to appear in court on September 29.
