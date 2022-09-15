Orange police have dismantled a drug lab in town after a warrant to search a home on Edward Street uncovered much more than officers had bargained for.
Central West Police District officers executed a search warrant on Thursday where detectives located and seized a number of firearms including a shot gun and rifles, tasers, ammunition, prohibited drugs and equipment used in the manufacture of prohibited drugs.
A crime scene was established after a clandestine laboratory was located, and detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad were notified and attended to facilitate its dismantling.
Police arrested a 29-year-old Orange man at the scene and he was later taken to Orange Police station and charged with 16 offences.
These included three charges of possessing a shortened firearm, four counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing three unregistered firearms, possessing a prohibited drug which was allegedly a cannabis leaf, possessing a prohibited tablet press as well as possessing multiple prohibited weapons.
As of 4pm on Thursday, September 15, emergency services including police and a hazardous materials unit from Bathurst Fire and Rescue were still at the scene of the alleged crimes at the corner of Edward Street and Warrendine Street in Orange.
Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said the investigation was still ongoing, but that the 29-year-old had been refused bail and was due to appear in court on September 16.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.