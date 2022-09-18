Teaching frontline workers to recognise domestic violence was the focus at a recent workshop in Orange.
Delivered by Lifeline Central West, the two-day DV-alert workshop was held at Orange TAFE on Tuesday and Wednesday (September 13-14).
DV-Alert training coordinator Sally Bray said the organisation ran sessions throughout the region and not just for frontline workers.
"Part of our funding from the Department of Social Services is to do training for frontline workers, anyone working with the community, on how to recognise, respond and refer clients who are potentially experiencing domestic and family violence," she explained.
"It's a nationwide program and its been running since 2007. We run it out of Lifeline Central West and run lots of programs throughout the region.
"We also have two-hour and one-day sessions available for community members over the age of 18."
The training is broken up into three parts - recognise, respond, refer.
Those skills are more relevant than ever with police concerned about a rise in domestic violence across Orange. Assaults have doubled in the past few months with those figures conservative at best.
Ms Bray said the issue had become part of the national conversation.
"Domestic violence is a problem nationwide," she said.
"It's certainly been recognised with the Labor government's new initiative to provide 10-days paid domestic violence leave
"It's certainly recognised as a big issue."
Upcoming DV-alert workshops are taking place in Parkes (October 18) and online (September 29, October 11, 25, November 10, 16). To see what's coming up you can follow Lifeline Central West on Facebook.
If you would like to learn more you can head to www.dvalert.org.au.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.