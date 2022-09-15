Sydney needs to brace itself, because there's a Western invasion ahead.
After a gruelling Football NSW Boys' Youth League season that involved 30 games, both the under 15s and 16s Western FC sides will travel to Arlington Oval at Dulwich Hill this weekend, aiming for success in their semi-finals.
Finishing fourth in the regular season, 15s will play Camden Tigers and coach Scott Mutton is confident his side have been one of the best in the competition.
"15s were leading the competition for a while, they've done really well," he said.
"Camden we have lost both games to but we've dominated the matches, we just haven't taken our chances in those games.
"There hasn't been a game where we haven't created the most chances, we've just got to be clinical on our day. 15s are the best football team in the competition, they've just got to realise physicality comes into it, especially in semis, and having that bit of resilience as well."
After two COVID ravaged seasons, this weekend will also be the first finals series for Mutton's side and he can't wait to see how they rise to occasion.
"It'll be a really good experience for them to play semis, the boys are looking forward to it."
For under 16s, the 2022 season has been something of a remarkable turnaround.
Finishing second last in 2021, Western fought hard to come fourth this year in a competition with 16 teams.
Mutton believes a coming of age for his side has been the key to a change in fortune.
"In the last year they've done really well," he said.
"A different environment (has probably helped), they've gained confidence and worked hard, it's a big turnaround for them."
Their opponents this weekend will be Hawkesbury, a side they know well after scoring a 0-0 draw against them last week away from home.
The coach is confident his older side have it takes to go a long way.
"16s have that physicaility about them, it's just about not making those silly errors, they're very proactive," Mutton explained.
"They both play a similar style, it'll be a good game and probably very tight.
"It''ll just (come down to) whoever takes their chances."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.