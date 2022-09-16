Letters | 'Please think of your loving family and friends'

Prostate Cancer is responsible for the death of nine men every day in Australia.
Unfortunately, it is the number one cause of deaths through cancer.
It is a male only disease and cannot be self-diagnosed.
So, men, it is up to you to help lower these figures by visiting you doctor regularly and asking for a PSA blood test.
It is the same as any blood test, but a drop of blood can tell many stories.
Prostate Cancer, when detected early, can be treated in many ways, and most of those treatments are available here in Orange.
Men, you are not alone - you are one of five men that will be diagnosed in Australia. Help is available.
The Orange Prostate Cancer Support Group is one, our members have all suffered Prostate Cancer but have survived, some over 20 years, by seeking help early.
Our members are there to help you, and you can phone Charlie (6361 1830), Ray (6362 5257) or Barry (0427 624 067), and all would be only too pleased to have a talk. Alternatively, come to a meeting and bring your partner to have a cuppa and a chat.
Our meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month (except December and January) at Cafe Connect on 107 Prince Street, Orange at 6pm.
Our next meeting is on September 20, if you are newly diagnosed, please come along.
Men, please think of your loving family and friends don't cause them heartache have a test now
As a young high school student, I can clearly recall collecting the Newcastle Morning Herald from our front lawn, and learning of the death of the Queen's father, King George VI.
His death, and now that of his daughter, were not unexpected, but were certainly seen as the end of an era.
No matter what one thinks of the idea of a "royal" family in today's world, and the royals themselves, most people have a high level of respect and admiration for Queen Elizabeth II.
The 96-year-old carried out her duties right to the end of her 70 years as Queen.
In my opinion, that's a great example for all of us .... young and old.
Keith Curry
AN Australian republic is back on the agenda.
There are two reasons to vote for it: a dislike of that privileged institution that is something of a relic in the modern world, with many other nations having dumped their royals.
Secondly, becoming a republic shows the independence of a nation, like a teenager who has left home to stand alone.
It shows a nation has come of age and, in the case of Australia, it would draw a veil over our penal past.
Having a monarch on the other side of the world retains the ghost of colonialism.
I wonder if the wind of change is blowing through this land.
Our own head of state, a new flag, and a new vision of the future?
Queen Elizabeth II loved trees.
Just this year, she chose the Queen's Green Canopy program as part of her Platinum Jubilee.
In her 70-year reign, it is estimated the Queen planted over 1500 commemorative trees, several in Australia's botanical gardens.
For the Jubilee, she chose a copper beech to plant at Balmoral Castle.
Sadly, England's trees are dying in vast numbers due to disease and climate change.
In memory of Her Majesty, and to support her tree-planting program, perhaps readers and their families might consider visiting the Trees in Memoriam page at the Queen's Green Canopy website and purchasing one or more trees to be planted in the UK.
King Charles has pledged not to talk about climate change and environmental matters.
As a World leader in relation to climate change and the environment in general, these involvements by King Charles, and his obviously well researched associated comments, will be very much missed by a large number of people across the Globe.
I can understand a pledge being made in relation to not talking about politics, but about climate change and the environment I find to be unnecessary and bewildering.
