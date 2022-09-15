They're wild, dangerous and right here in the Central West.
Feral animals such as pigs, deer, foxes and cats are all seeing their populations boom following wet conditions according to Invasive Species Council (ISC) CEO Andrew Cox.
Mr Cox recent attended a biosecurity conference in Dubbo where among other issues, numbers of feral pigs and deer and their potential as disease vectors were discussed.
Speaking to the Central Western Daily, Mr Cox said invasive animals were being seen in 'unprecedented' numbers following heavy rainfall.
"Feral animals can cause agricultural impacts, environmental impacts, loss of livelihood and even with feral deer, road safety issues," he explained.
"They really are a serious problem, particularly if we don't address them strategically.
"The numbers are building up and they are in the Central West. Goats are another one of course.
"There's no doubt rainfall in NSW and the Central West has allowed feral animals to breed in unprecedented numbers. Instead of congregating around waterholes and places of food when there's drought they are now widespread across the landscape and breeding in high numbers."
One such example are feral cats, who the ISC say vary dramatically in numbers depending on weather. In dry conditions they are thought to number 1.4 million but in wet conditions that number explodes to 5.6 million.
Strategies such as aerial shooting and baiting are used to control numbers of other animals like pigs and deer. Around 19,500 feral pigs have been culled in the seven months.
Mr Cox also highlighted fears over a foot and mouth disease outbreak (FMD) as another reason for Local Land Services (LLS) to stay on top of numbers.
"Ground shooting only has limited success, it's probably more effective for pigs than deer," he said.
"Baiting and aerial shooting are really effective tools. Those technologies and methods are getting better over time.
"A lot of funds have gone into post-bushfire pest control shooting and they are also starting to use thermal imaging cameras to better understand where they are in the landscape.
"Two that are very widespread are foxes and cats and they just have a huge effect on small mammals. The control measures are more difficult. You are more reliant on baits."
"There's no doubt both deers and pigs are both vectors but pigs are particularly bad. Now is a really good time to get in early and make sure that vector risk is lower. We should be prioritising that.
"I know the NSW Government did allocate some money as part of its FMD preparedness for pest control, about $17.8 million. That's going to be distributed via LLS and others. Some of that will be focused on pigs and deer."
State MP for Orange Phil Donato said he was aware of an increase in numbers of feral animals and pointed to a another way of combating growing numbers, if done correctly.
"I've not been contacted by farmers and graziers but obviously feral animals exist and can be a problem for farmers, especially with the weather we've had over the past couple of years," Mr Donato said.
"With rainfall and all the feed that's around, animals like pigs have bred up.
"Fully licensed, responsible hunters have a role to play in reducing feral animal numbers. They can do it at zero cost to the taxpayer."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
