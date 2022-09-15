Central Western Daily

Tributes paid to Orange man Edward 'Ted' Gerken

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 15 2022 - 8:06am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward "Ted" Gerken was a man of many loves, with fishing and bowls right up there. Pictures supplied.

Those who knew Edward "Ted" Gerken could attest to how much fun he was to be around. From his time on the bowling green to the days spent with his wife and kids, Mr Gerken always knew how to light up a room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.