Those who knew Edward "Ted" Gerken could attest to how much fun he was to be around. From his time on the bowling green to the days spent with his wife and kids, Mr Gerken always knew how to light up a room.
The much-beloved Orange figure died on September 14 at the age of 91.
His youngest daughter, Sue Maree, paid tribute to a man she described as "the most amazing, happy and patient" person she ever knew.
"It was a classic case of monkey see, monkey do and I learned all my patience from dad," she said.
"I'm a driving instructor and so is my sister. I always give gratitude to dad for our patience."
After growing up on a farm in Canowindra, Mr Gerken would move to Orange at a young age and worked at Bennett and Wood Motorcycles for 45 years.
It was his work as a sales rep where his name would become known throughout the region.
"He knew everything about spare parts and what they sold at Bennett and Wood," his daughter added.
"Then he became a rep out on the road and went to all the little towns in the Central West. I remember as a kid, I'd go with him during school holidays and all the shops would welcome him like a family member.
"They'd be like 'Ted's here, Ted's here' and stop what they were doing and having morning tea together."
As well as his day job, Mr Gerken was a beloved member of the fishing and flying clubs and alongside his late wife Nancy, was a staple of the Orange City Bowling Club.
"There were days when I was a young kid and I wanted to go to the pool in the summer. In those days in the '70s, I could go over to the pool while they played bowls," Ms Maree added.
"The whole town knows that Teddy was the last person to leave the bowling club. That's why he had so many friends as well. He would play the harmonica and entertain people and sometimes he would even bring them home. There would be spoons playing, harmonica and singing."
Due to health reasons, Mr Gerken would move to Ipswich in Queensland a little more than a decade ago.
But before that, he called Cox Avenue his home and you couldn't walk down the street without the Gerken name ringing a few bells.
"When I was a little bit older and first started going out and getting cabs home from the Ex-Services Club, everyone would know who I was. I was Ted's daughter," Ms Maree said with a smile.
"It was good being brought up like that because you couldn't put a foot wrong because everyone knew who you were."
A die-hard St George Illawarra Dragons fan, Mr Gerken was never far away from belting out a rendition of 'When the Saints Come Marching In' on his harmonica.
Mr Gerken's daughter said he died peacefully and could be heard playing the mouth organ "until his last breath."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.