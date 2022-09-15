Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Updated

The Escort Way closed to most vehicles as Molong prepares for flooding in town, Central West NSW SES warns

Nick McGrath
EG
By Nick McGrath, and Emily Gobourg
Updated September 15 2022 - 11:34am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molong community joined by region's SES crews, RFS and police for preventative flood action

Business owners in Molong have been joined by SES crews from Molong, Orange and Bathurst in preparation for flooding in the lower areas of the town, with persistent rain across Thursday and more predicted on the radar into Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.