Central West NSW SES warns not to drive in flood water: Mitchell Highway closed, Molong begins clean-up

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath, and Emily Gobourg
Updated September 15 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:00pm
Molong community joined by region's SES crews, RFS and police for preventative flood action

Cabonne Council crews are out in force in Molong to help load precautionary sandbags back on to trucks after SES Crews from across the region, and residents in Molong, banded together to help minimise the impact of flooding on Thursday night.

