Orange is on track for its wettest September in six years and with further rain on the cards to kick off what was officially announced as our third La Nina year in succession the region has been plunged into flood watch.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a renewed flooding alert for wide parts of the state, including the Central West.
Already, Forbes Shire Council has confirmed The Escort Way is closed, with those needing to travel from Orange to Forbes now forced to go via Parkes.
Live Traffic has highlighted The Escort Way between the Eugowra Road and Riflerange Road as the main area of concern, although "trucks, SUVs and 4WD vehicles are being allowed through".
The advice for all other vehicles is to delay non-essential travel: "Never drive through floodwater, use an alternative route," the website says.
While Cabonne Shire Council has said the Lachlan Valley Way, between Gooloogong and Forbes, is also shut.
That road is road closed in all directions, Live Traffic confirms, and the advice is to avoid the area.
Also in the Cabonne Shire, Belgravia Road, at Bell River, Tantallon Road, at Bell River, Ophir Road, at the Reserve and Riddell Street, Molong (King Street end) are all closed due to flooding.
While Amaroo Road, also at Molong, has water over the road.
To 9am on Thursday morning, a total of 64mm has been recorded throughout September at the city's official Bureau of Meteorology station at the Orange Airport.
There has been another 15.6mm recorded after 9am, and with a forecast of anywhere between 20mm and 40mm for the region, and an already saturated landscape battling to absorb any more moisture, it's likely rivers and creeks will rise quickly.
The average for Orange to kick-off Spring is 78.7mm. Should the city reach that average 2022 will mark our wettest start to Spring since 2016, when over 270mm was recorded.
The Bureau says a trough and cold front are expected to bring widespread moderate rainfall to New South Wales on during Thursday and Friday with severe thunderstorms possible.
The highest falls are likely during Thursday through the inland, particularly in the Central West and North West Slopes and Plains.
"This rainfall may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the North West, Central West and South West inland catchments from late Thursday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent weeks," the BoM alert says.
Minor to moderate flooding is possible along parts of the Gwydir, Peel, Namoi, Castlereagh, Upper Lachlan, Belubula and Tumut Rivers, with minor to major flooding possible along the Macquarie River.
Minor flooding is also possible along the Bell and Bogan Rivers and Mandagery Creek.
In the Upper Lachlan catchment minor to moderate flooding is occurring and a flood warning is current, with renewed rises and prolonged flooding likely with the forecast rainfall.
Catchments are currently wet or saturated from rainfall in recent weeks, the Bureau says.
The weather system may cause flooding for the following catchments listed from Thursday. Flood classifications (minor, moderate, major) are only defined for catchments where the Bureau provides a flood warning service.
Flood Warnings are current for the Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray, Edward, Culgoa, Birrie, Bokhara, Narran, Warrego, Paroo, Darling Rivers and Mirrool Creek.
