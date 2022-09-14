The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II and all the ceremonial broadcasts right across the world, as well as the installation of our new King Charles III have certainly given us plenty of food for thought and reflection.
Probably the highest focus in all of this would have to be less on her royalty, and greatly on her personality as a woman, wife, mother, grandmother, role model and hugely admired and respected very special human being.
She was committed to her family and her vocation to the role she inherited as a young lady, and never let anything distract her from carrying out her responsibilities.
Whether we are Royalists or Republicans we can admire her tenacity and dedication at many levels and be inspired by them.
King Charles has spent many years waiting in the wings during his mother's long reign and would surely have learnt a great deal.
- Sr Mary Trainor
It was touchingly beautiful to hear him speak lovingly of his mother not just the Queen.
So what does this mean for each of us?
Elizabeth was a practicing Christian and Church Leader. How many of us choose our Christian calling to love God and love one another to be reflected in our daily living?
She never let her personal preferences interfere with he royal obligations.
Obviously, we don't have royal obligations, but we can sometimes let things get in the way of what is right and good.
So - a new era is opening up across Britain and the Commonwealth. Just like most "tomorrows" we can't be absolutely certain what it will contain.
We can only hope and pray that the new Royal establishment will be able to ensure that the virtues, ethics and traditions that Elizabeth so faithfully fulfilled will be able to transfer to the new regime without any problems and enable a bright and fulfilling future.
On Sunday, as many readers would know, our Governor General pledged his loyalty to the new King Charles - King of Australia.
Next week there will be a solemn Requiem in England for the repose of the soul of our late Queen Elizabeth 11, and this will be followed by another Service here in Australia and a national Public Holiday in her honour on Thursday, September 22.
We can confidently commend our deceased Queen to the loving embrace of her heavenly Father whom she loved and adored here on earth, and pray sincerely for all those who loved her in her 96 years on this earth, especially her son King Charles III and all the members of her family and extended family, that they may be comforted and consoled in their grief.
Recollections of her platinum jubilee are still around.
I like to think that platinum is an amalgum of all the gold and silver, diamonds and rubies that have preceded it, not in earthly wealth, but beyond it.
The Queen is Dead! Long live the King!
