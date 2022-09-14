Central Western Daily
Photos

White rhino Kamari dies at Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 15 2022 - 12:10am, first published September 14 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kamari died as of what is believed to be pneumonia after her health started deteriorating on Sunday. Picture by Keeper Simone Low

Staff and volunteers at Taronga Western Plains Zoo have been left heartbroken after the death of six-year-old white rhino, Kamari.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.