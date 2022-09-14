A hit-and-run crash near Lucknow almost six months ago has been resolved, with a suspended P-plater sentenced at Orange Local Court.
Aron Eric Timothy Bron - 33, of west Orange - was convicted of negligent driving, driving while suspended, and failing to provide details after an accident.
On April 12, 2022 he was steering erratically and travelling well-below the Mitchell Highway speed limit, before slamming into the side of a woman's vehicle and breaking the passenger door.
The victim said she followed Bron for several minutes after the accident and saw him looking directly at her in his rear-view mirror, but he did not pull-over.
She later called police. The registered owner of the ute driven by Bron told officers she had loaned him the vehicle, but he failed to explain damage to the rear when it was returned.
Bron disputed the sequence of events put forward by prosecutors - stating there was no collision and he had stopped at a Blayney fuel station with the victim - but did not attend his own court hearing.
He was convicted in absence, with magistrate David Day issuing a fine of $1100 and suspending his license for a further three months.
