Place it near where you often walk. Often when a garden is way down the back of the yard they can be overlooked. Seedlings can dry out, plants can be attacked by pests and fruit can go either too large or rot.

Leave space: Now's the time to work on the bed you'll be using for your tomatoes. Feed it, nurture it, love it but don't plant anything else in it until November.

Grow your own from seed. Tomatoes grow very easily from seed as long as they're started in a warm place like a window sill or on a heat pad.

In our climate your garden will need to have a great northerly aspect. The best spot is up against a shed or a wall to provide protection from southerly winds and create a nice warm environment.

Plant non-supermarket varieties. There are hundreds of varieties of tomatoes out there and ones like Rouge de Marmande are early ripeners that are perfect for our climate. There's more to tomatoes than Grosse Lisse and Apollo. Diggers seeds have a great selection.