Tucked away in a quiet corner of the already quiet village of Millthorpe, a group of keen gardeners and advocates of sustainable living have been toiling away in a community project known as MEG, or the Millthorpe Edible Garden.
The MEG began in November 2020 and in its nearly two years of existence has produced an abundance of vegetables for the participants.
This year the garden is part of the popular Millthorpe Garden Ramble and those involved are gearing up for the big weekend.
Every Sunday morning the MEGs, as they're known, arrive at the site with baskets either brimming with their own produce to share, or with some morning tea which is almost as important as the gardening itself.
The members that already grow food take part in a crop swap where they exchange their excess produce with other members and for the others they have the opportunity to learn about vegetable gardening first hand.- Foundation member Sue Rogan
The raised garden beds are crafted from old water tanks and the soil inside has been donated by ANL in Orange.
Each bed is part of a rotational system to help reduce the transmission of pests and diseases, which is of some importance if you plan on running a successful organic garden.
The raised beds also make it easier for the MEGs to work in them and surrounding the beds donations of carpet off-cuts and sheets of cardboard covered in woodchips help to keep the weeds, in particular the couch grass, at bay.
Foundation member Sue Rogan said that the original purpose of the patch was to bring together those interested in vegetable gardening in Millthorpe and provide a network for those that already grow vegetables, and spread the word for those that don't.
"The members that already grow food take part in a crop swap where they exchange their excess produce with other members and for the others they have the opportunity to learn about vegetable gardening first hand," she said.
During the pandemic the interest in people growing their own produce skyrocketed and the MEG's garden was a popular spot for those seeking advice.
Mrs Rogan said that not only was it about gardening, but the social contact was an important part of the project.
"For those that are new to town it's a great place to meet people and find out what else is going on in the community," she said.
With the help of donors the total cost of the patch is just over $200 but for a household looking to establish a garden the costs can be reduced with some clever design.
"Most of the materials used to build the garden have been donated by locals or businesses," Mrs Rogan said "For example ANL for the soil, Botanic Landscapes for the plumbing, the Golden Memories Museum for the garden shed, Millthorpe Constructions for sourcing water tanks used for garden beds and Millthorpe Garden Nursery for hoses, plants, fertiliser."
For ease of use the MEG's garden utilises six large round raised beds, but for as long as gardening has existed home gardeners have just been using and improving the soil in their own yards.
Rather than paying money for soil, adding nutrients and other matter to your own soil is a cheaper and better solution than depending on soil mixes.
One simple method is to lay down sheets of cardboard or newspaper and then cover that with layers of organic matter such as lucerne, sugar cane mulch, animal manure, blood and bone and any leaf mulch to create a bed that can safely be planted into after a few weeks rest.
With all the rain we're having that won't take long at all before the worms rise and begin the process of breaking down the organics.
Being such a cold climate Orange and Millthorpe have challenges that very few other centres have to endure.
Snow and frost are the big two but although the frosty days have been few this year that window of opportunity for our summer crops, in particular tomatoes, is a relatively small one.
Here are my top tips for getting the best crop of tomatoes you've ever had.
The Millthorpe Edible Garden is situated at 13 Pitt Street in Millthorpe and is always open for interested people to visit. The MEG's meet every Sunday morning at 9.30am.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
