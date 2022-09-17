Central Western Daily
In Depth

Millthorpe Edible Garden is inspiring new gardeners to grow their own produce

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
September 17 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tucked away in a quiet corner of the already quiet village of Millthorpe, a group of keen gardeners and advocates of sustainable living have been toiling away in a community project known as MEG, or the Millthorpe Edible Garden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.