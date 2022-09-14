Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Group 10 aims to defend under 18s and league tag trophies against Group 11

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's five-eighth Bronte Emanuel will be part of the Group 10 league tag side that is hoping to extend its dominance over Group 11 on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch

THE chance to claim outright bragging honours for season 2022 - that's how Group 10 president Linore Zamparini views this Saturday's representative clashes with Group 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.