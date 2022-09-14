THE chance to claim outright bragging honours for season 2022 - that's how Group 10 president Linore Zamparini views this Saturday's representative clashes with Group 11.
And they're bragging rights the Group 10 boss most certainly wants to have.
So far this season Group 11 clubs have won both the Western Under 18s premiership thanks to the Nyngan Tigers and inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership via the Forbes Magpies.
On the flipside Group 10 clubs won both the Western Premiers Challenge games, St Pat's taking the league tag honours and Bathurst Panthers bring crowned reserve grade champions.
As Zamparini sees it, this Saturday's league tag and under 18s Group 11 versus Group 10 clashes in Parkes will decide who gets to claim bragging rights as the best Group for season 2022.
"I'd say is pretty much even between us [at the moment], so yes, I'd love to win these," he said.
While no senior Group10-Group 11 clash will go ahead this season, Parkes' Pioneer Oval will host the league tag and under 18 fixtures.
Group 10 is the current holder of both trophies, having won last year's league tag match 44-4 and under 18s to the tune of 42-10.
"There's no first grade, Forbes are playing [Presidents Cup] and the other thing is, the other clubs, they haven't played for a few weeks. There would be players scattered through Group 10 and also Group 11 who haven't played for a number of weeks and they probably wouldn't be that fit, so we thought we'd put it back until next year," Zamparini said.
"But the 18s and league tag sides, they certainly are pretty excited and both those games will be pretty tough.
"Over the years we've played a lot of Group 10 and Group 11 games within Group 11 ... last year taking them down to Tony Luchetti in Lithgow, I don't think they appreciated that.
"I'm looking forward to it, going up and reclaiming those trophies again. It doesn't matter where it's played, as long as we bring them home."
Bringing home both Western Premiers Challenge Trophies is something Zamparini is already proud of.
Both Pat's (28-0) and Panthers (29-24) defeated Dubbo CYMS in Dubbo to win those Group 10 versus Group 11 club battles.
"It was great for the St Pat's girls, we didn't really know what to expect in that league tag game," Zamparini said.
"They [Dubbo CYMS] were obviously the best up there and Pat's were the best in Group 10. I thought it might have been a bit tighter than that, but the girls had their mind on the job and just went on with it.
"The reserve grade win, that was probably a bit of a shock against Dubbo CYMS, but CYMS did have first grade that day so I don't know if they dropped players out to keep them fresh for first grade.
"That might have happened, but take nothing away from the Panther boys, they turned up to play football and got away with it which is great."
Many of the St Pat's league tag talents will be lining up for Group 10 on Saturday, with Group 10 runners-up Orange CYMS also having a strong presence.
As for the Group 10 under 18s line up, it includes five St Pat's stars who squared off with Nyngan in the Western grand final as well players from Bathurst Panthers, Orange Hawks and CYMS, Cowra and Mudgee.
"I think I'd be pretty confident with the league tag and I'm sure the boys we've picked for the under 18s have been equally as good," Zamparini said.
"It's going to be tough for the 18s, Nyngan were a tough side this year for Group 11 so there will be a number of those guys in there and they've only just finished and they'd be fit.
"But you've just got to be right on the day and take it on regardless. It's just a mindset thing, if you turn up with the right mindset you'll take home the trophy."
The Group 10-Group 11 representative games will be played on the same program as the Presidents Cup game between Forbes Magpies and Maitland.
As for the proposed merger of Group 10 and Group 11 league tag and reserve grade competitions for season 2023 which will be discussed at a special October meeting, Zamparini says they will be guided by what clubs want.
"Both Groups will certainly feed into that and look, the clubs will have a lot of say in that as well because they're the ones who have to do it," he said.
"It's no good us saying to clubs 'This is what you're doing' if they're not keen to do it. It's got to work all-round both ways. So we'll get the feedback from the clubs."
