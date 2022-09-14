Police in Orange are arresting domestic violence offenders "every day" as new statistics show a dramatic rise in assaults.
During the Central West Police District's Community Safety Precinct Committee meeting on September 13, it was revealed that the number of reported domestic violence assaults had doubled over the past few months.
In July, 45 of the attacks were reported and that rose to 48 in August. In June, that number sat at 20, while May (33), April (32), March (29), February (17) and January (36) were all lower than these previous two months. In the last five months of 2021, the number ranged between 20 and 24 for a single month.
Inspector Brett Smith from Orange police said the numbers only listed the number of alleged assaults and didn't encompass the total number of times that officers had been called to a house for domestic violence related offences such as breaching an apprehended violence order (AVO). This means the number of arrests for domestic violence related incidents is even higher than the monthly figures which were presented.
"DV is the most common crime that we attend as police. Over everything else, it's DV," Mr Smith said.
"One of my roles is I chair the safety action meeting. We work with all the other agencies like education, health, the refuge and housing, to target the highest risk offenders and victims and make sure they're the safest they can be.
"We meet fortnightly and we target the highest risk victims and offenders and every day we are arresting offenders for DV and putting them before the court."
Chief Inspector Peter Atkins added that the "majority" of victims were female.
"As you can see, the last two months, in addition to our CBD issues, our major crime has been domestic violence. (Assaults) have doubled since June," he said.
He noted that police are responding to DV matters on a "constant" basis, while Mr Smith said domestic violence was "our daily priority" and "probably the highest priority we have."
In the past 13 months (August 2021 to August 2022), there have been 370 reported domestic violence assaults in Orange.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.