Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Our People

Former Kinross Wolaroi year 11 dropout, Orange's Matthew Turnbull now a leading sports physiologist

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:14am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Turnbull with former North Melbourne captain Ben Brown. Turnbull said his six-year stint with the Kangaroos taught him a lot. Photo contributed

AN interest in sports injury, its prevention and management has led to sports physiologist and physiotherapist Matthew Turnbull carving out a career at not only the elite, but professional sporting level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.