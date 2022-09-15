AN interest in sports injury, its prevention and management has led to sports physiologist and physiotherapist Matthew Turnbull carving out a career at not only the elite, but professional sporting level.
A former Kinross Wolaroi student, Turnbull can produce an impressive resume that is capped with the Head of Performance at AFL club North Melbourne and preceded by extensive work with a number of Australian sporting squads.
Turnbull is also researching a PHD on quantifying the financial costs of injury and illness in professional Australian Rules football players, while drilling down on a career as a specialist in sports physiotherapy - not bad considering as a teenager, he dropped out of the HSC in year 11 to work as a fencer.
"I left school for about a term, did some fencing on a farm and some housekeeping work and then realised it wasn't for me. As teenagers do, they go through stages," Turnbull said.
That was back in 2000 but it didn't take him long to realise he'd made the wrong decision and Turnbull enrolled to complete his HSC through TAFE.
He went on to study an exercise science and rehabilitation degree at CSU in Bathurst and has expanded that expertise and knowledge base with a Masters of Sports Physiotherapy, awarded in 2014.
A partner with father Richard Turnbull in the family business Body Dynamics Health, which is based in Wagga Wagga but has a presence in Orange, Matthew Turnbull said his decision to leave North Melbourne was made with wife Caroline and their three young children in mind.
"I want my kids to see their grandparents a bit more," he said
And that's good new for the Orange sporting community, with Turnbull planning to consult during his monthly visits where patients will be able to take advantage of a unique process he hopes to put in place using the expertise and contacts he has garnered during the last 15 years.
During his time at North Melbourne, Matthew Turnbull worked alongside not only the players but medical specialists including club medical director Dr Peter Baquie.
Baquie, who's expertise includes Medical Director of the Australian Olympic Team for Beijing in 2008 and London 2012, continues to be a mentor and close contact for Turnbull heading towards his future.
"It was a great experience," Turnbull said of his six yeas with the Kangaroos.
"The part I enjoyed about it was the attention to detail that you need to put in place when you're dealing with athletes who are professional.
"It's the players' job, so staying on the field is so important, not just for the team's performance but also for the performance of the business in sport."
That has led to his PHD candidacy looking to quantify the financial costs of injury and illness in professional AFL
"I've started to gain insider knowledge on just how costly it is for a player to miss a game, so the attention to detail that's required diagnosing and the urgency of achieving diagnosis and a return-to-play date and plan is very much what sports physiotherapy is in professional sport," he said.
"That urgency is what I really enjoyed and I learned a lot."
Turnbull's duties frequently included assessing and organising treatment for injured players, often within 24 hours of the injury occurring, something Melbourne's AFL-supportive medical fraternity would facilitate.
"So that level of urgency, you just don't see out in the real world," Turnbull commented.
While enjoying the experience, the onset of COVID and the AFL's accompanying decision to move its teams to out-of-state hubs led to long stints away from his family, prompting Turnbull's decision to return to the Body Dynamics Health practice in Wagga Wagga.
He quickly discovered his links with the Melbourne specialist community could be preserved which is leading to a new direction for his expertise.
Matthew Turnbull started his sports physio career with the Australian under 21 netball team through the Australian Institute of Sport's netball program starting in 2012, touring New Zealand in 2013.
He also worked with the AIS basketball team, touring Serbia and the USA before moving onto the Australia A hockey side which toured China and Japan in 2014.
He was a member of the Australian medical team for the World University Games in South Korea in 2015, worked as a locum for the ACT Brumbies and St Kilda AFL in 2015.
Prior to joining North Melbourne in 2016 he worked with Jillaroos, Australia's under 21 womens hockey side for two years.
"The thing I picked up at that time is how specific your approach needs to be for the sport," he said.
"For example AFL is an endurance sport, with elements of power, speed so its both aerobic and anaerobic in its training methods. Plus they have to kick and tackle so its very diverse.
"Rugby's very different, it's very much an anaerobic sport and then hockey is very positional, players carry their stick only on one side so it means they've naturally got to loading one side of their body more but they are constantly flexed and constantly accelerating so they develop a lot of tendinopathy in the hamstrings for example."
Turnbull also recently worked with rhythmic gymnasts before the Tokyo Olympics.
"I had to go and watch them train to really appreciate what they require. they are on their toes all the time ... they are true athletes."
Turnbull says specialist sports physiotherapists are rare with the majority tied up in professional and elite sporting codes
Through his association with Baquie, whom he continues to assess and consult with, Turnbull is continuing a provide specialist sports physiotherapy through his Wagga business which he hopes to extend to Orange patients through their own physiotherapists and GPs in the near future.
"[Baquie and I] worked together for six years, we just know how we tick and the result has been, I've been able to get specialist opinion and referral, just like I was doing in sport but now in Wagga, for local patience.
"Here we are in Wagga carrying out the same sports medicine practices that we were in professional sport and using the same radiology for intervention and diagnosis as we were down there."
