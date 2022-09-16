Community grants set once again to make a difference Advertising Feature

OESC Senior Vice President and Sports & Community Chairperson, Lindsay Wright, with the deserving recipients of the 2022 ClubGrants funding. Picture supplied

In another exciting night full of great news for local community groups, the Orange Ex-Services' Club (OESC) once again hosted its ClubGrants Presentation Evening. Held on Tuesday, August 30, the event was the first one in two years due to the pandemic and COVID restrictions. The event celebrated some extremely important members and charities within the Orange community, and highlighted the significant contribution OESC and the ClubGrants program provide. This year the OESC was proud to distribute $129,606.00 through the ClubGrants Category 1 Program.

OESC Senior Vice President and Sports & Community Chairperson, Lindsay Wright, with Clontarf Representatives Tyler King and Lachlan Munro. Picture supplied

OESC Senior Vice President and Sports and Community Chairperson, Lindsay Wright, said the Club was honoured to host the ClubGrants presentations. "We had some exceptional individuals and community groups being celebrated," she said. "Orange Ex-Services' Club hopes to see more of these community groups and local charities apply for Category 1 funding in 2023.



The OESC and ClubGrants committees said they were proud to support the 2022 recipients. Manager (Clinical Services) Regional NSW Lives Lived Well and ClubGrants Chairperson, Michele Campbell said that each donation funded critical projects that directly support the Orange community and those in need.



Lindsay Wright from OESC with Lifeline Representatives Brad Kane (COO) and Mr Alex Ferguson (Executive Director). Picture supplied