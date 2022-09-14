A star forward is set to miss the Western Premier League grand final after Waratahs were left unable to appeal a referee's decision in the dying moments due to a loophole in the rule book.
The sky blues progressed straight through to the big dance after what was a thrilling 3-2 victory over Panorama on Sunday.
But with less than a minute left in the game, Ryan Sinclair was shown a second yellow card for "time wasting", which resulted in a red and Sinclair being forced from the field.
"We had essentially just scored the match-winner and we were full of emotion," Waratahs coach Adam Scimone said of the incident.
"They kicked off and we got the ball and tried to do another counter-attack because the ball went out for the throw-in.
"If you look at the footage, he wanted to throw it in and myself and the boys were like 'slow it down'. Our right back usually takes the throw-ins, because there is no point in an attacker taking the throw-in. I said to Ryan 'give it to Noah'."
Indeed, the footage shows Sinclair jogging after the ball to retrieve it, approaching the side-line and then leaving the ball for his right back. But in the blink of an eye, the referee had pulled out his card and the rest is history.
From the time the ball went out of play to the time Sinclair was shown the second yellow card, just 14 seconds had elapsed. The score was 3-2 in favour of Waratahs, with the match well into added time in the dying moments.
The referee in question - who was from Dubbo - pointed to a particular part of the rulebook as the reason for his decision.
Under the 'delaying the restart of play' section it says that "referees must caution players who delay the restart of play by: appearing to take a throw-in but suddenly leaving it to a team-mate to take."
The referee added that "as a matter of practice, referees, when deciding on cautions for (delaying the restart of play), will consider closely the context of the match."
But just ten minutes prior to the red card, a similar incident occurred.
During a throw-in in the 85th minute and with the score at 2-2, Panorama made two substitutions. After all players had entered the field of play, a Panorama player received the ball with 85:01 on the clock and appeared ready to take the throw-in. That player then left the ball for another one of of his players at the 85:08 mark, just as Sinclair did.
The next Panoroma player didn't pick up the ball until the 85:15 mark. The throw-in then happens at the 85:19 mark. The 14 seconds between the first and second Panorama player picking up the ball was longer than the time in took Sinclair to retrieve the ball, walk up to the line and then leave it for his right back (ten seconds), however no Panorama player was shown a card of any colour.
While Sinclair's send off did not impact the game itself, it did mean he received an automatic one game suspension. With Waratahs' next game being the grand final, it meant that Sinclair would be out for the big dance.
To make matters worse, the Orange club weren't even allowed to appeal the send-off due to a loophole in the rules.
The WPL's competition administrator, Pete Mitchell, said although players and clubs can appeal straight red cards, they can not appeal a decision when a red card comes from two yellow cards.
"I wasn't there and I didn't see the either of the cards. The referee has made his decisions and that's it," Mitchell added.
Asked had he watched the play after the fact, Mitchell stated: "No, and I'm not commenting on that. The referee made his decision and that's the way it is."
"I feel very sorry for the person, but unfortunately the rules are the rules."
Scimone was adamant that Sinclair was not time-wasting.
"The ref could have just said 'hurry up' and added more time on if anything," he said.
"It's semi-final football, so maybe the ref was going through a bit of emotion himself. Don't get me wrong, I think he was one of the better referees we've had this year, but it's disappointing.
"You play and train all year to get into the grand final and then ten seconds to go you cop a second yellow and Ryan's season is over. It's frustrating for all of us."
Asked what he made of not being able to appeal the decision, the coach added that "it's bull."
"It was a great game of football, but it left a sour taste in everyone's mouth."
Waratahs will host the grand final, with their opponent to be the winner of the game between Panorama and Parkes.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.