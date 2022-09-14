The next Panoroma player didn't pick up the ball until the 85:15 mark. The throw-in then happens at the 85:19 mark. The 14 seconds between the first and second Panorama player picking up the ball was longer than the time in took Sinclair to retrieve the ball, walk up to the line and then leave it for his right back (ten seconds), however no Panorama player was shown a card of any colour.

