At a time when mental health is one of the most important topics in the world right now, a powerful message was delivered at the Orange Eisteddfod in late August.
Marley Aplin, performing in the dance local scholarship section, decided it was her time to spread awareness for a disorder that's impacting people from all generations.
"I came across a spoken word dance from someone in America and I thought it was a cool idea but I wanted to do one of my own with my own words and a message that meant something to me," she said.
"I feel like through social media there's such a perception of how people believe they need to act and look like. It's heartbreaking to see people as young as me thinking there's no way out.
"I just wanted to spread a message that no matter how bad things can be, life is precious and there's always people that love you."
Performing in front of friends and family, the teenager stole the show, and from all reports left the crowd with plenty of emotion.
"I heard there wasn't a dry eye in the room, there was a lot of encouragement from people," she recalled.
For such a powerful idea, it's only expected that preparation would last weeks.
However, when it comes to a project you're so passionate about, the process can be quick and that's exactly what happened for the Dance HQ student.
"It came pretty naturally, once we came out with the idea it only took me a day to write the words and it just flew out," Marley said.
Since the performance, Marley's mother Mardi posted the video on Facebook, receiving significant engagement that included over six thousand views.
The reaction from people and outpouring of gratitude wasn't something Marley anticipated.
"I was not expecting it at all but I'm so grateful that it did and I got my message out there," she said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
