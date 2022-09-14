When it comes to junior netball this season, the strike rate of success sits with Hawks Netball Club.
With 19 junior teams participating in the Orange Netball Association competition, 17 of those made finals.
Now, eight Hawks sides will take part in the grand finals this weekend.
For Hawks president Michelle George, quality coaching and simply a strong focus on juniors has put them in good stead this season.
"Hawks are doing great this season ... we're really about our juniors, we like to build our juniors up in the club and we do have some really fantastic coaches," she said.
"Amanda Hurford, who coaches our 15 years blue team, is an amazing coach and she's always there to mentor and help out. She mentors the 14 years blue team I coach, and she's there for 11 years blue team as well - she's always there supporting. Gab Simmons as well, she's got lots of knowledge to give and great coaching for our club."
With the under 8s and 9s divisions played socially, the notion of having fun while playing netball has been integral in the introductory phases of participation for Hawks. Their 10s, 11s and 12s were also teams put together by the players and coaches wishing to have fun with their mates.
From those introductory years, George believes emphasising the social side was one of the main factors behind a large amount of players wishing to play for Hawks in pre-season.
"This year we had trials at the start of season for 13s, 14s and 15s where 56 showed up," she said.
"I truly believe we put them in a team that's on their level so they're in a team that's competitive at different levels of the game whether that be in the blue or red division.
"These players really came together and gelled as a team because they're in a side that's on their level and they're loving playing."
And as seen in most sports, a strong focus on juniors can only benefit the senior system, something the club's president anticipates seeing in the coming years.
"Hawks Netball Club are really big believers that by mentoring our juniors we will have a strong senior comp," she said.
"A lot of our 15s girls played in our division one team and they did really well. They won and lost a few games and had a really great season, they're building and were getting better each week.
"I think with the way we nurture our juniors we'll be strong in the senior competition in a few years time."
This weekend, Hawks will have sides in under 10s blue division, 11s, 13s blue and red, 14s, 15s blue and 15s red.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
