'INNOVATION' is a word often used when describing Orange wine production and See Saw is staying true to the trend by producing Australia's first certified-organic rosecco.
A blend of the winery's prosecco and pinot noir fruit, See Saw Rosecco was a logical step according to winemaker Monica Gray.
"They're two varieties that are really important for See Saw and Orange as a region," she said, describing the blend as a natural fit.
"They both grow really well here so we thought it would be great idea to blend them and the result is a really fun, fresh, bright bubbly."
Ms Gray said the sparkling blend carried strawberry and red fruit characters, thanks to its seven per cent pinot noir, balanced by the citrus acidity from the prosecco.
"We know prosecco is well-loved in Orange so we're just building on it," she said adding that although small, the per cent of pinot noir changes the structure of the wine.
"The Rosecco has slightly more weight on the mid-pallet than our regular Prosecco," she said.
See Saw is marketing its Rosecco as the perfect summer drink, with owner Justin Jarrett describing it as vibrant, pink bubbles.
"It is about balance, zest and optimism, to be enjoyed with friends and family through Spring and Summer," he said.
"Not only is this Australia's first certified organic rosecco, it is a first for Orange and we can't wait to see this wine enjoyed."
See Saw launched its Rosecco on Saturday a the Union Bank and Ms Gray said it was well-received.
"People really enjoyed it. It's just a fresh style. It's not an overly sweet wine," said said.
When it comes to matching it, Ms Gray said See Saw Rosecco was versatile.
"I would say its a perfect drink to share with friends when celebrating, or a Friday or Saturday afternoon drink. It would go with sea food, salads, barbecue meats. It's a pretty versatile variety that can be enjoyed by itself or with food."
All See Saw wines are certified organic with the vineyard embracing sustainability.
"For us it's part of our philosophy at See Saw, protecting the land where we grow our grapes and avoiding the use of fertilizers and herbicides etcetera," Ms Gray said.
See Saw Rosecco will be available in bottle shops and online from October.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
