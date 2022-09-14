Central Western Daily
Our Business

Orange winemaker Monica Gray delighted to introduce See Saw's Organic Rosecco

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated September 14 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winemaker Monica Gray with See Saw's Organic Rosecco. Photo Jude Keogh

'INNOVATION' is a word often used when describing Orange wine production and See Saw is staying true to the trend by producing Australia's first certified-organic rosecco.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.