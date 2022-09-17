From droughts to floods to pandemics, the Royal Hotel Sofala has stood the test of time to see it all.
The pub, described by locals as the "heart of the Sofala village", whose old world charm attracts visitors from far and wide, will mark 160 years this October.
For hotel owner Sandy Tomkinson, the milestone brings more than just a celebration, but also an appreciation of the past.
"The pub has been in my family since 1955, so it's a very big milestone for me," she said.
"It's the history that's important. We have a lot of memorabilia around the walls, it's [the hotel] sort of like a living museum."
When my mum and dad came here, there was no electricity and it didn't come until 1957.- Hotel owner Sandy Tomkinson on life in Sofala
According to Ms Tomkinson, the pub stands on the site once occupied by the Barleymow Hotel before it burned down ahead of the Royal's construction in 1862.
Ms Tomkinson explained the land was bought by a man after the fire, who transformed the site to the Royal Hotel in its single storey form before the top layer was added in 1951 - six years before electricity was installed.
"When my mum and dad came here, there was no electricity and it didn't come until 1957," Ms Tomkinson said.
"They had a generator that was down in the shed that used to run lights only. Beer was put through great big blocks of ice that the mailman used to bring every day.
"Of course, there was no jukebox or pool table or anything like that in those days."
Through its 160 years, the Royal Hotel Sofala has weathered all kinds of challenges, most notably the 1986 floods.
"That flood comes to mind first. We got through it with a lot of help from the local community," Ms Tomkinson said.
"It went right through the pub - it was up to about two feet in the bar. It went through everything; it was quite a job getting it all back to some kind of normal.
"There have been a lot of ups and downs, but it's all good in the end."
Although unsure whether the pub will continue to stay in her family for years to come, Ms Tomkinson was certain of one thing: the hotel's success is the result of unwavering support from the community.
"The people are what actually makes the place, I think," she said.
The 160th Royal Hotel Sofala celebrations will take place across the October 1 and 2 long weekend with "thumpin' tunes", raffles, lucky dips, market stalls and more on the schedule.
Camping will be available by the river or at the showground for $10 a night with bookings via Sofala Collective.
