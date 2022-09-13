Central Western Daily
Police allege driver caught doing 154km/h during statewide operation

September 13 2022
An alleged high range, drink driver crashed his car on McNamara Street in Orange on Saturday.

A man allegedly caught doing 154 kilometres per hour on the Great Western Highway and another driver involved in a collision on a CBD street in Orange, both of whom then returned a positive roadside breath test, were just two of thousands stopped by police as part of a statewide traffic operation over the weekend.

