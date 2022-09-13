Calls for police to permanently patrol Orange's shopping centres have been made.
Kathy Thomas was one of nearly 100 people in attendance at a meeting on Tuesday to discuss crime within the city and what is being done by police to address it.
Ms Thomas expressed concerns that Orange would soon become the crime capital of the Central West.
"Is it going to be Orange next, are we going to let this trouble continue," she said after the meeting.
"I know a lot of this trouble is coming from Dubbo because I read about it. You're really and truly putting your head in the sand to say we've got a pretty good city and we don't have a lot happening."
The crimes Ms Thomas was referring to revolve around a group of about 15 youths who are known to police and have been consistently causing trouble for shopkeepers in recent months.
Ms Thomas lived at the Mayfield Winery - about 15km outside of Orange - for more than two decades, before moving into the city last year.
She noted that in those 12 months, she has experienced countless acts of graffiti at or near her property. But it was the plight of the small business owner which really had her up in arms.
"The small businesses are living in fear. This is appalling. We should have police in (shopping centres) full time. Why are these people suffering like this," she said.
"It makes me angry that they're trying to make a living and provide a service, but the crime makers, they're just unemployed youths who are going to continuously give us trouble. They need to be pulled up and put somewhere for the time being."
She also took aim at legislation like the Young Offenders Act, as being too lenient.
"There must be something wrong with the legislation, it's not strong enough," she said.
"We need to be harder on crime. The police are doing what they can, but I feel they're down in the weeds somewhere. I feel that we're too soft and we've gone too woke. We've got to turn back and be hard on these kids."
Throughout August and July, there were 48 incidents reported to police surrounding people stealing from shops. In the three months prior to that, 39 of the same crimes were reported to police, with July and August's figures the highest for a single month in the past year.
In August, the number of incidents reported to police for this particular matter sat at 23, while in July there were 25. These were highest and second highest numbers for a single month in the past year.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.