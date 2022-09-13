Driver tests positive for meth, claims drink was spiked

Central Western Daily

Leroy Dean Kilby tests positive for meth behind the wheel in Orange, claims drink was spiked at the pub

By Court Reporter
September 13 2022 - 8:59am
A man who tested positive for meth during a routine traffic stop in Orange told police his drink may have been spiked at the pub a week prior.

