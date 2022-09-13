Driver tests positive for meth, claims drink was spiked

A man who tested positive for meth during a routine traffic stop in Orange told police his drink may have been spiked at the pub a week prior.
Leroy Dean Kilby of Sunny Crescent faced court last Wednesday for sentencing, after pleading guilty to drug driving.
The 31-year-old man had been pulled over behind the wheel of his white Toyota Aurion on Molong Road for random testing in June.
"I might go positive because my friend's drink was spiked at the pub the other night and mine might have been too," he told officers at the time.
Breath testing returned a negative result, but a mouth swab suggested the presence of methamphetamine. A second external lab confirmed this.
Kilby was represented at Orange Local Court by solicitor Katarina Duncan, who said her client had recently lost work as a boiler maker at Steelpoint Fabrication.
He was convicted and suspended from driving for six months. Magistrate David Day said Kilby's work status, age, and early plea were taken into account.
"During the period, don't drive," Day said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.