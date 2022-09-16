Central Western Daily
Orange Regional Conservatorium student Ailis Dwyer performs at the Sydney Opera House ahead of homecoming concert

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
September 16 2022 - 8:00am
Orange Anglican Grammar student Ailis Dwyer recently performed on trumpet at the Sydney Opera House. Picture by Nick McGrath

Ailis Dwyer rounded off a pretty productive decade of her life when she took to the stage at the Sydney Opera House in early September.

