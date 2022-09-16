Ailis Dwyer rounded off a pretty productive decade of her life when she took to the stage at the Sydney Opera House in early September.
The 17-year old Orange Anglican Grammar School student performed on trumpet in the newly-refurbished Concert Hall as part of the Regional Youth Orchestra (RYO).
Her and four other Orange Regional Conservatorium students were part of the RYO as they shared the stage with the Australian World Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Australian Haydn Ensemble and the Arts Unit.
Speaking to the Central Western Daily, Dwyer said it was an experience she wouldn't forget in a hurry.
"It's pretty unreal, I never thought I'd get to do that," she said.
"It was cool because the Australian World Orchestra was there as well so we got to do tutorials and workshops with them."
In addition to her studies, she performs regularly in the Orange Youth Orchestra, the Big Phatt Jazz Band, Brass Ensemble and City of Orange Brass Band.
Dwyer said she was always destined to be musical, it was merely a matter of picking a field.
"I come from quite a musical family," she explained.
"My mum was an opera singer and she taught at universities and places around Sydney. She always wanted me to learn an instrument.
"So when I was young she asked what I wanted to learn and it just so happened that my neighbour was a brass teacher. So I chose the trumpet and got lessons from her."
She will be in action as part of the Orange Youth Orchestra on Saturday (September 17) when they welcome the Sydney Youth Orchestra for a concert at the Con at 5.00pm.
Dwyer will literally take centre stage when she performs as a soloist in front of both orchestras
Currently completing her HSC, Dwyer said she wasn't sure what the future held but knew she'd keep following the music wherever it takes her.
"I'd like to travel a bit when I'm young but I do like it here so I'd like to stay (in Australia)," she said.
"If that's in an orchestra [that's great]. I've got an audition with the army band coming up as well. I thought I'd give that a go."
The concert begins at 5.00pm on Saturday with doors open at 4.30pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.orangecon.org.au.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
